Conyers man arrested for possession of child porn

(Photo: Michael Meyers)

ROCKDALE COUNTY – Police have arrested a man for possession of child pornography images following an investigation.

Officer executed a search warrant at a residence on the 4700 block of Kensington Lane on May 31.

During the execution of the search, police located child pornography images inside multiple electronic storage devices. The items were seized to be examined later.

The homeowner, Gary Bridgewater, was taken into custody for Sexual Exploitation of Children.

Bridgewater was charged with 15 counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children.

© 2017 WXIA-TV