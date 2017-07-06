Conyers PD: Foggy windows lead to suspects in separate murders, bags of drugs

(Photo: Conyers Police Department)

CONYERS, Ga. -- It started with what police called suspicious activity. Now suspects in two separate murder investigations on opposite sides of the country are in Rockdale County jail.

Moments before the arrests, Conyers officer Kelli Behrend noticed a car with fogged-up windows near a local Motel 6. But as Behrend approached, one of two men in the car began running to a room at the motel on Dogwood Drive, ignoring her commands.

Officer Behrend said the driver smelled of marijuana so she called in a K9 unit to assist. As officers arrived, they noticed the other suspect in a hotel room with two women. Police made entry after one of the women eventually opened the door. They found the man hiding in the bathroom.

Soon, with the help of K9 Eddie, police found three quart-sized bags with about 100 tablets of MDMA - commonly known as ecstasy. Officers also located suspected marijuana and a handgun in the trunk.

But the real discovery came after both men were taken into custody for narcotics, handgun and suspected false name charges.

Once at the Rockdale County Jail, police discovered that both men were wanted for two separate murders nearly 10 years apart and on opposite sides of the country.

Police said 38-year-old Brian Simpson of Huntsville, Ala. was wanted for a triple shooting in that city on May 31, 2017. Of the three, 26-year-old Ladarius Turner was shot and killed.

The driver, 42-year-old Kirk Mitchell of California was wanted out of Los Angeles County for a murder on Dec. 29, 2007. Mitchell fled the area after shooting and killing 65-year-old Louis Charles Mingo of Lawndale, Calif. while in an underground parking garage at the victim's apartment complex. He's been on the run ever since police said.

