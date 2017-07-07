Conyers police nab big suspect for major multi-county crime spree

(Photo: Conyers Police Department)

A commercial burglary spree has ended with the capture of someone Conyers police call a big-time burglary, long-time fugitive – and just plain big.

Police said 34-year-old Jarvas “Big Show” McElroy, so named because he’s 6 feet 9 inches tall, was arrested on Friday after a crime spree that spread across both DeKalb and Rockdale counties since September of 2016.

According to a report from Conyers police, Sgt. Travis Smith was on routine patrol of high-risk burglary locations when he saw a man in dark clothing duck behind a convenience store in the 1200 block of Green Street before running into the woods.

Smith then called for additional units to establish a perimeter and police then began their search through the early morning hours.

After two hours, the search was called off when police were only able to locate a pair of gloves and a handgun dropped by the suspect. The scene was nearly cleared when Sgt. Smith and Detective Marshall Thompson decided to conduct a final sweep of the area. That’s when they heard a rustle near the first convenience store where the suspect was spotted.

That’s where police found McElroy hiding. He was taken into custody without incident. But as police looked around, they found that he was well prepared with the tools of his trade. McElroy had already cut the power to the convenience store and had a crowbar, sledgehammer and bolt cutters in his car to get through any other obstacles in his way.

It also turns out that “his” car was actually stolen out of DeKalb County during a previous burglary. Police believe the Covington native is behind numerous burglaries at convenience stores, liquor stores, pawn shops and ATMs across six metro-Atlanta jurisdictions.

He already faces multiple charges out of Rockdale County after being indicted while on the run in 2016. His co-conspirator, 26-year-old David John Olson of Stone Mountain recently pleaded guilty to similar charges and was sentenced to 20 years with 8 years to serve in prison.

Now McElroy faces new charges of criminal attempt to commit burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He’s also facing charges out of the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies in DeKalb.

