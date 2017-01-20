WXIA
Conyers police searching for missing 12-year-old

Christopher Buchanan, WXIA 7:58 PM. EST January 20, 2017

CONYERS, Ga. -- Conyers police are asking the public to help track down a missing child.

Police said 12-year-old Jeremiah Johnson was last seen getting off the school bus on Taylor Street near Veal Street in Conyers at around 5 p.m. on Friday.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie over a red Ed Hardy shirt with blue jeans. He was also wearing a gray camouflage book bag.

Anyone who sees the missing child is asked to call 911.

