Investigators hope pieces of truck lead them to driver in fatal accident

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. -- A man was hit and killed early Wednesday morning. Now, the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver responsible.

Around 4:45 a.m., the 26-year-old man was crossing Highway 138 in front of the Sonic restaurant when he was struck by a silver 2005 to 2011 Toyota Tacoma truck.

Cpl. Michael Meyers, the spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said the driver kept going, turning right onto Old Covington Road past the QuikTrip convenience store.

The truck should have front-end damage that includes a missing part of its chrome grill and the Toyota emblem. The truck is similar to the one shown in the photos below.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Investigator Corey Wheeles at 770-278-8036, or email corey.wheeles@rockdalecountyga.gov.





