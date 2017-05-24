Cops: Suspects clean out Underground Atlanta store of $200K-worth of jewelry

ATLANTA -- Police are looking for several burglary suspects who they said targeted a well-known Underground Atlanta shop and wiped out the store in just 180 seconds.

According to Atlanta Police Spokesman Sgt. Warren Pickard, a security guard patrolling Underground called police around 1:20 a.m. after he noticed one of the stores had been broken into.

After checking surveillance video, police saw multiple suspects wearing masks armed with crow bars enter from outside around 1:14 a.m. and make their way to the Diamond Company. Just three minutes later, police said the suspects were spotted on video running up some stairs to make their exit.

Police said the suspects escaped with more than $200,000 worth of merchandise, including diamond jewelry, Gucci watches and more. Pickard said the alleged crime appears to be a "planned burglary."

"As you look at the video, you can tell that one of the suspects actually looks inside the door, makes sure it's clear for the crew to enter, and once inside the proceeded directly to the store," he told 11Alive News.

Photos | Police search for burglary suspects

At this time, police don't know whether it was an inside job or if the suspects just cased the business before the crime.

"We don't know if the perpetrators are related to the business or if they just merely some individuals who did some surveillance," Pickard said. "Our investigation is still in the early stages but we're hoping that someone in the public will identify or be able to identify one, or two, or all of these suspects."

If anyone does have information on the case, they're asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Atlanta Police Department.

