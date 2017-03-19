'Cosby' kids reuniting in Atlanta will make you feel nostalgic

Rudy and Theo, characters played by actors Keshia Knight Pulliam and Malcom Jamal Warner, were all smiles when they posted a photo of them hanging out on Instagram.

ATLANTA -The cast of "The Cosby Show" dominated Hollywood when the hit television series aired during the late 1980s. Over the weekend, we spotted two of out five characters who played siblings on the show in Cobb County for a reunion.

Rudy and Theo, characters played by actors Keshia Knight Pulliam and Malcom Jamal Warner, were all smiles when they posted a photo on Instagram. Fans of the Cosby Show quickly flooded the comments section with heart emojis.

This is the first time that the former stars have seen each other since Pulliam delivered a beautiful baby girl, Ella Grace, two months ago.

The stars posed in a parking lot for a quick snap so fans could share the special moment with them.

"Landed in Atlanta at 5:35 a.m. Back on a plane by 9p.m. My two highlights: having lunch with this one (Pulliam) and her beautiful 2-month-old, Ella Grace, and upon receiving a #LegendaryAward, sharing with the audience how much I love this woman and how proud of her I am. #wegobacklikerockingchairs #fam #nextgeneration #newparentlife #2017legendaryawards,” Warner posted on Instagram.

If you’re wondering what Rudy and Theo are up to now, you can rest at ease knowing they are still making waves on and off the screen.

Warner is a musician who won a Grammy in 2015 for Best Traditional R&B Performance. Pulliam kicks it in the kitchen as a culinary entrepreneur.

