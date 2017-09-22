Could racial slur by juror derail execution of convicted murderer?

Georgia death row prisoner Keith Tharpe, shown here with his grandchild, is scheduled to be executed Tuesday. (Photo: Courtesy Georgia Resource Center, via NBC) (Photo: NBC)

ATLANTA -- The legal team of a man scheduled to die by lethal injection this upcoming week is now asking the nation's highest court to intervene.

Keith Leroy Tharpe, 59, is set to be executed Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. and has already requested his final meal.

However, NBC news reports that Tharpe's legal team claims deliberations in his murder trial were "tainted by the views of a white man, who, years later, used a slur to describe him and 'ruminated on the "types of black people'," the network reported.

"I don't know that we've ever had a juror admit so explicitly his racist views," defense lawyer Brian Kammer told NBC News.

Tharpe was convicted in 1991 for the malice murder of Jacquelin Freeman and the kidnapping of his estranged wife. According to court documents, Tharpe used a shotgun to kill his sister-in-law then kidnapped his estranged wife.

After a nine-day trial, a jury ruled in favor of the death penalty. But several years later in an appeal, Tharpe claimed the panel had been tainted by "racial animus." NBC reports his attorneys had obtained a signed affidavit from one of the jurors in which he said: "I have observed there are two types of black people: 1. Black folks and 2. N------."

Courts rejected Tharpe's earlier appeals, but the convicted man's attorney's used a Supreme Court ruling from this year, which stated that evidence of racial bias by a juror could trump rulings if it was significant enough to impact the jury's ruling, to file a new round of appeals. However, the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals declined to stay the execution, saying that the juror in question's behavior did not appear to have influenced the jury.

Despite that, Tharpes lawyer's are hoping the Supreme Court will rule in their favor and the execution will be stayed.

