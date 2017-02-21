Couple drops off engagement ring for repairs, never sees it again

"Johnny went out of his way, going after my personality, the things that he loved about me," Brooke Rysdyk loves the engagement ring her husband picked out. "He knew my favorite color was green, so he put green in it. He knew I would want something special," she said.

That ring is gone.

Brooke said after bringing that ring in to Kay Jewelers at the Town Center Mall to get it fixed, she never saw it again.

"I miss wearing the exact thing that Johnny picked out for me," she said.

Brooke said she noticed the differences immediately. The engagement ring didn't fit on her finger, even though her wedding ring was the same size. The lyrics from their wedding song, engraved on the inside of the ring, were also missing from the band.

She said she and her husband have called Kay Jewelers dozens of times over the past week, trying to figure out what happened to their ring.

"I don't know if they're trying to buy themselves time, I don't know what they're doing, but I just want answers," Brooke said.

11Alive reached out, looking for those same answers. Instead of answers about what happened to the ring, Kay Jewelers sent a statement:

We are committed to offering each guest exceptional service at every stage of their shopping experience. As part of that effort, we take all guest concerns very seriously and review each that is brought to our attention. We are working with the guest to come to a satisfactory resolution.

The couple said the store also offered them a full refund on the rings and a $780 gift card.

"That doesn't take away our love, it doesn't take away anything that we vowed to each other," Brooke said, but still, she misses that symbol of love.

Missing or damaged jewelry is a big worry when the pieces mean something special. Insurance agents recommend that you document everything about the ring in photographs and include those photos in your insurance policy. Agents also suggest you thoroughly inspect the jewelry before you leave the store, so anything that's wrong can be fixed on the spot.

