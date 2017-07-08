Couple in Cherokee County murder-suicide had been together for about a year

WALESKA, Ga – Police say the two people who were found dead Friday morning in a murder-suicide had been in a relationship for about a year.

Police say Laura Pearson, 43, shot and killed Shawn Porter, 49, in the rear bedroom of the Cherokee County residence, and then shot herself in the living room.

Their bodies were discovered by police around 8:30 am when police were conducting a welfare check.

One neighbor, Janet Wade, told 11Alive's Jon Shirek at the scene that they heard a noise around 10 p.m. Thursday that sounded like firecrackers. With July 4 just days before, Wade said she had been hearing firecrackers in the area in the past few days.

"I really didn't think nothing about it," she said.

On Friday morning, though, a friend of Porter called 911 after he hadn't seen him recently. Deputies went to the house to do a welfare check, which is when they found the two shot to death.

Wade saw the deputies swarming that day and has been able to think of little else since then.

A motive in the case has not been determined.

