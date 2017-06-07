Gang members kidnap prosecutor's father, get hefty sentences

A Covington woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for her role in the bizarre kidnapping of a prosecutor's father.

It was in the early morning hours of April 5, 2014, when, prosecutors say, a man serving a life sentence in North Carolina arranged a conference call with gang members in Shamieka Goodall's home in Covington, Ga.

Kelvin Melton, serving time after being convicted in a gang-related shooting, concocted a plan to have Atlanta-area gang members kidnap Frank Janssen. Janssen's daughter is a North Carolina state prosecutor who put Melton behind bars.

Melton, a founding member of the United Blood Nation, planned to use the hostage to extort a dismissal of his sentence, prosecutors allege.

Court records show Melton, who had smuggled a cell phone into his prison cell, exchanged more than 800 calls with Goodall.

Hours after the conference call, authorities said the low-level gang members traveled from Georgia to the home of Janssen in Wake Forest, N.C.

The gang members told Janssen they were delivering lost mail. When he opened the front door, Janssen was pistol-whipped, stunned and then taken from his home.

The kidnappers them brought Janssen to an apartment in southwest Atlanta, where he was bound to a chair and held in a small closet for more than four days.

Just before midnight on April 9, 2014, the FBI's Hostage Rescue Team successfully freed Janssen.

Before Janssen was rescued, Melton allegedly called the kidnappers and told them to find a location to bury Janssen, and then instructed to return to the apartment and kill him.

Days after the rescue, authorities arrested and charged Jenna Martin, Tianna "Brooks" Maynard, Michael "Hot" Montreal Gooden, Jevante "Flame" Price and Clifton James Roberts. Three others -- Jakym Tibbs, Quantavious Thompson, and Dewayne Seymore and Patricia Ann Kramer -- were later arrested and convicted.

More than a year later, in October 2015, Shamieka Goodall was arrested and charged. Police said it was her home where the conference call took place.

In January, a jury found her guilty of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and a count of kidnapping. On Tuesday, she was sentenced to life in prison.

Back in November 2016, Melton was sentenced to life in prison in a federal supermax facility after being found guilty on numerous charges related to the kidnappings.

Jakym Tibbs , 23, of Atlanta; a; 52 years imprisonment

, 23, of Atlanta; a; 52 years imprisonment Tianna Maynard , 33, of Warner Robins, Ga.; 50 years in conjunction with a life sentence imposed by the state of Georgia for a homicide conviction.

, 33, of Warner Robins, Ga.; 50 years in conjunction with a life sentence imposed by the state of Georgia for a homicide conviction. Quantavious Thompson , 21, of Atlanta; 42 years imprisonment

, 21, of Atlanta; 42 years imprisonment Clifton Roberts , 32 of Atlanta; 37 years imprisonment in conjunction with a life sentence imposed by the state of Georgia for a homicide conviction.

, 32 of Atlanta; 37 years imprisonment in conjunction with a life sentence imposed by the state of Georgia for a homicide conviction. Patricia Ann Kramer ,30 of Austell, Ga; 30 years imprisonment

,30 of Austell, Ga; 30 years imprisonment Michael Gooden , 24 of Atlanta; 30 years imprisonment in conjunction with a life sentence imposed by the state of Georgia for a homicide conviction.

, 24 of Atlanta; 30 years imprisonment in conjunction with a life sentence imposed by the state of Georgia for a homicide conviction. Jenna Martin , 23 of Georgia; 25 years imprisonment

, 23 of Georgia; 25 years imprisonment Jevante Price, 23 of Marietta, Ga; 20 years imprisonment

© 2017 WXIA-TV