Hours-long Covington SWAT situation resolved

COVINGTON, Ga. -- Covington police say a SWAT situation has ended peacefully after a standoff that lasted several hours.

Officials told 11Alive that the incident started around 2 p.m. with a burglary call. Pursuit of two juveniles led officers to a home where they believed a drug deal involving three men was in progress.

One of the men was taken into custody but police said one of the suspects fled and barricaded himself inside a home near the intersection of Emory and West streets.

Police said the man inside the home surrendered shortly after 9 p.m. and that the homeowner wasn’t present during the standoff.

