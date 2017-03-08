SWAT crews respond after alleged drug deal escalates in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. -- What started as a suspected drug deal escalated into a SWAT situation in Covington, Ga. on Wednesday afternoon.

Details are still limited but officials told 11Alive that they are in negotiations with a suspect who fled inside a house near the intersection of Emory Street and West Street. Police said three armed suspects also ran into nearby woods.

Police are working to negotiate with the suspect inside the home and get him to surrender but have not yet made contact. Police said that the homeowner is not in the home but have confirmed that one person involved is in custody.

© 2017 WXIA-TV