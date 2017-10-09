Video shows dad at gas station after finding out his missing baby had died
The Covington man at the center of the investigation into the death of his premature baby was seen on surveillance video behaving strangely after finding out his missing daughter had been found dead and fleeing from the car he was riding in.
WXIA 5:40 AM. EDT October 10, 2017
