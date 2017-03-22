Craft beer bill moves on to Governor's desk

Tropicalia is brewed in Athens GA

ATLANTA -- A bill that could expand Georgia’s craft beer business will go to the governor. The bill got final passage today in the state Senate.

The bill would allow the state’s craft breweries to sell limited quantities of beer directly to the public. It’s a simple concept that for years, ran afoul of the state’s three-tier system. That required beer and spirits to go through a wholesaler before getting sold at a retail outlet.

PREVIOUS | Bill would allow on-site craft beer sales in Georgia

ALSO | Political compromise would allow brewers, distillers to sell on-site in Georgia

There are about 50 breweries currently in Georgia, and the industry’s Georgia spokeswoman said this change would produce a surge in new breweries.

"Right now the guild is tracking 82 businesses that say they want to open in Georgia, so that’s 82 breweries in planning," said Nancy Palmer of the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild. "I don’t know how many of them are going to make it, but even if half of them make it, we’re looking at a huge explosion in this industry."

RELATED | Love craft beer? This new cruise ship has its own brewery!

The bill that passed also applies to the state’s craft distilleries, allowing them to also make limited sales directly to the public. Like breweries, current law only allows them to give away samples of their product if visitors purchase a tour of the facility.

© 2017 WXIA-TV