Crash involving MARTA bus under investigation

ATLANTA - An accident involving a vehicle and a MARTA bus is under investigation.

The crash happened around 10:24 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Bolton Road and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

MARTA spokesman Erik Burton said the preliminary report revealed that the driver of the vehicle illegally crossed the traffic line causing the collision.

Atlanta police said the driver was extricated out of the vehicle and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Four passengers on the bus were treated for minor injuries. Burton said they were not taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

