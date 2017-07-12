Crash involving milk truck shuts down Hwy 316

GWINNETT COUNTY - Police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at Hwy 316 westbound near Harbins Road.

The accident happened around 9:51 Wednesday morning.

11Alive's SkyTracker shows the milk spilled on the highway along with one tractor-trailer, one delivery truck and at least two other vehicles involved in the crash. Hazmat is on scene due to a fuel leak.

All lanes are shut down in the area. One eastbound lane is being used to divert traffic.

Two people were taken to Gwinnett Medial Center in stable condition.

