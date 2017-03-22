Crash on I-85 S at Senioa Rd. causes major back up and closes all lanes.

FAIRBURN, GA - A crash on southbound Interstate 85 just before Senoia Road is seeing some major delays.

All lanes were blocked but have been reopened.

No word on if there are any injuries and police have not released details about the crash.

For live traffic map: http://www.11alive.com/traffic

