Crash on I-85 SB causing major delays

A crash on southbound Interstate 85 just before Senoia Road is seeing some major delays.

Catherine Park, WXIA 1:25 PM. EDT March 22, 2017

FAIRBURN, GA - A crash on southbound Interstate 85 just before Senoia Road is seeing some major delays.

All lanes were blocked but have been reopened. 

No word on if there are any injuries and police have not released details about the crash.

For live traffic map: http://www.11alive.com/traffic

Photos | Huge back up on I-85 S at Senioa Rd.

We will continue to update the story as information becomes available. 

