Medical, fire crews recount chaotic moments after deadly crash

ATLANTA -- Thursday's tragic crash on Camp Creek Parkway was one of the worst first responders ever worked.

The wreck involved three vehicles and more than 40 patients. Every single person involved in the wreck was taken to the hospital.

"You establish an incident management system by which you begin to bring calmness to the chaos of what's going on," said Fulton County Deputy Fire Chief Jack Butler, Jr.

It took less than an hour for all the victims to be shipped out to various hospitals. Those in the worst condition were taken to the two level one trauma hospitals in the city - Grady Memorial Hospital, and Atlanta Medical Center. WellStar Kennestone and Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) South in East Point also took patients.

Kim Ryan, president of AMC told us the hospitals received a call from first responders.

"We announce what's called a code triage, which means we mobilize our resources. We discharge as many as we can from our emergency departments and then we receive patients as they arrive," Ryan said.

Aside from doctors and nurses, chaplains and support staff also had to be on standby to comfort the families during this tough time.

Mount Zion Baptist Church posted on its Facebook page Saturday that most of the victims have returned home to Alabama. Sunday will be their first church service since the deadly crash.

© 2017 WXIA-TV