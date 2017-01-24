Crews resume search for 2-year-old missing after Albany storms

Crews search for a missing 2-year-old in Albany

ALBANY, GA - Search teams in Albany resumed their search Tuesday morning for a missing 2-year-old boy in areas ravaged by a tornado Sunday afternoon.

Dougherty County Police Captain Thomas Jackson told NBC station WALB that the parents of Detrez Green reported him missing Sunday night after the storm hit their mobile home.

His mother told police he slipped away and went toward the kitchen of the home. The kitchen was completely destroyed when a tree fell through it.

Searchers went through the area of the home, including under the tree, and were not able to find the boy. Cadaver dogs and live search dogs were used to search the area in and around the home and have not come up with positive results in their search thus far.

Tuesday morning, teams were working to expand their search area in hopes of finding the boy.

Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas released a statement Tuesday morning advising civilian volunteers to wait until noon to join the search.

PHOTOS | Crews resume search for missing 2-year-old

(© 2017 WXIA)