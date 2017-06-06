Crisp County Sheriff talks about accident that killed a deputy's wife

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office is pulling together to cope with a loss in their law enforcement family.

42-year-old Marci Belcher Thompson died Sunday after a wrong-way collision on I-75S Saturday morning.

The accident happened 30 minutes from Crisp County, but Sheriff Billy Hancock says it really hit home.

“In the middle of the night when a family member is just taken away from just quickly and tragically due to a traumatic event… I think the mind and the heart plays a little bit more on you,” said Hancock.

According to a statement from the Georgia State Patrol Perry post, Donn Kelvin Smith hit her car head-on.

“Now you relate to it. Now you know what it was like on that scene the other night, and how that scene was worked and how things happened,” said Hancock.

The GSP release says Smith was driving the wrong way in the left lane on I-75 South when he hit Thompson.

Her car flipped upside down along the guardrail before catching on fire.

Hancock says it was common for Thompson just to stop by and say hello. He says that makes this loss even tougher on the department.

“You worry. As a department head you worry about your people. You know you work with these people. You’re responsible for these people, so you can’t help but be concerned,” said Hancock.

Faith is what Hancock says he believes will get them through this tragic time.

Hancock also says Marci was a mother of three with the oldest going off to college this fall.

Smith’s condition or possible charges are unknown.

