(FILE PHOTO) (Photo: ThinkStock, MisterClips)

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. -- A substitute bus driver has been fired after allegedly leaving a kindergartner in front of her house when no one was home.

The incident happened on Dec. 16 and, according to the Forsyth County News, involved a student at Cumming Elementary School.

The paper says the child was supposed to be taken to an after school daycare but was instead left at a location on the side of Canton Highway by 48-year-old Shelley McKinley.

When the driver was terminated with an effective date of Dec. 16 after the incident came to light.

"We expect all drivers to follow our safety protocols and we take action when a child's safety is compromised," Jennifer Caracciolo with the Forsyth County School System said in a statement to 11Alive. "This situation is very serious, and we are deeply sorry that it happened to a student and her family."

The Forsyth County News reports that the actions of a private investigator in the area were what helped make them aware of the situation.

Jane Holmes stopped after seeing the girl crying along the side of the highway around 3 p.m. and brought her to the sheriff's office and also recorded audio and video through a dashcam as she approached the child.

"We are grateful to Ms. Holmes for securing the student and transporting her to the sheriff’s office," Caracciolo said. "Forsyth County Schools is committed to ensuring every student is safe."

Law enforcement contacted the parents who were already frantically searching for their child after getting a call from the daycare that she hadn't arrived, the paper said.

McKinley has worked for the district since 2013 and, according to a school statement, she was filling in for the regular driver when the incident occurred.

She drove for four elementary schools and twoo middle schools previously with no prior incidents.

Caracciolo said that she had also completed all district classes and trainings.

(© 2017 WXIA)