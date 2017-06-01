Investigation nabs international pill smuggler, 64,000 pills in Forsyth County

(Photo: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. -- Local and federal investigators have confiscated more than 64,000 pills connected and a Forsyth County man was found running an international pill smuggling ring out of his home.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office narcotics detectives working with federal agencies arrested Jeffrey Measor on five counts of distribution of a Schedule IV controlled substance and two counts of possession of schedule IV controlled substances.

Authorities suspect that Measor was receiving shipments of the narcotic Tramadol, the sedative Alprazolam and the muscle relaxer Carisoprodol from outside the country. Investigators said he admitted to repackaging and distributing them to over 230 customers across the United States.

Overall, there were three seizures associated with the case of over 64,000 pills which are now being held as evidence.

