New sheriff reopens case into sex assault at jail; former jailer arrested

(Photo: Google Street View)

CUMMING, Ga. -- A former Forsyth County jailer has been arrested after a new sheriff reopened a year-old investigation.

On May 21, Noah Boswell surrendered to authorities, almost a year after being terminated.

The original investigation began after an allegation of sexual contact with a person in custody between May 1 and May 17, 2016. The previous administration did conduct an internal investigation a couple of months later that ended with Boswell's termination. But Sheriff Ron Freeman, who took office in January of 2017, said that the previous sheriff didn't conduct a criminal investigation or request the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Sheriff Freeman said he reopened all major internal affairs cases upon taking office.

"The Major Crimes Unit found that there was a significant failure to criminally investigate this incident in 2016," the sheriff's office said in a statement to social media.

So the case was reopened and a criminal investigation into alleged felony sexual contact with a person in custody began. It ended in May of 2017 and the findings were taken to the Forsyth County District Attorney before a search warrant was issued for Boswell's arrest.

Boswell now faces once count of felony custodial sexual assault and has been released on $5,630 bond. The case is awaiting presentation to a grand jury.

© 2017 WXIA-TV