Officials report two bus accidents in Forsyth County; students safe

CUMMING, Ga. -- School officials report no serious injuries in two separate Forsyth County school bus accidents that happened on Wednesday afternoon.

The first of the two accidents happened at 3 p.m. at Kelly Mill Elementary School. Forsyth County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Caracciolo said that the accident involved one bus striking another. Caracciolo said that both buses were carrying about 40 students.

After the accident, nine students were "complaining of minor soreness" and were taken back to the school for examination. The school later arranged to have the children picked up by family. One of the buses was not considered drivable after the accident and another was called in to pick up the remaining students.

Just 30 minutes later, Forsyth County officials reported a second accident at the intersection of Bethelview and Castleberry roads. In it, a bus carrying 29 South Forsyth High School female track athletes was hit by another vehicle. Other buses heading to the same track in Cherokee County came by and picked up the students. There were no injuries reported.

