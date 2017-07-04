Gwinnett home completely destroyed in July 4 fire

IMAGE GWINNETT COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT

DACULA, Ga – A Gwinnett County home was completely destroyed in a July 4 fire that left three firefighters suffering from heat exhaustion.

The fire happened in the 2100 block of Luke Edwards Road around 2:15 pm on Tuesday.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the 12,000-square-foot home completely engulfed in flames.

Neighbors said the owners were out of town, and several dogs were safely removed from the backyard.

Two firefighters were transported to a hospital for treatment, while a third was treated on the scene. All three are expected to make a full recovery.

Firefighters had to stop their efforts to put out the blaze around 4 pm due to a strong thunderstorm that moved through.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

© 2017 WXIA-TV