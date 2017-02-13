Dad dealing with loss of daughter, granddaughter in deadly Monroe house fire

Andria Godard and her daughter, Jasmine Godard, age 10, died after a weekend house fire in Monroe, Ga. (Photo: WXIA)

MONROE, GA. - In photos and videos on his cell phone, Averell Floyd can still show off his 10-year-old granddaughter, Jasmine Godard.

"This one, she was about two right here," Floyd said Monday.

Jasmine died Sunday inside her Monroe home, alongside her mother, 31-year-old Andria Godard and family friend 33-year-old Quentin Moses.

After showing a few photos, Floyd played a video on his phone that Jasmine recently recorded for her mom. He said Andria tried avoiding the camera, but Jasmine loved the spotlight.

"I love you momma with all my heart, you're beautiful and genuine and oh, so smart," she sang.

Sunday morning, Floyd received a call that his daughter Andria's home was on fire.

"All the way down I prayed that maybe she hopefully would be at work and it would just be the home," he said. But when he arrived, he quickly found out Jasmine, Andria and Moses were all dead.

The Monroe Fire Department is still investigating the cause. The department's fire marshal tells 11Alive, though, they know the fire started in the kitchen. They believe it was accidental and possibly an electrical failure or appliance malfunction.

Floyd said a week before the fire he spent his final moments with Andria and Jasmine. He stopped by for several hours and will always remember it was an evening filled with laughter and smiles, and when Jasmine sat on her grandfather's knee for one last picture.

"We spent all evening together, shot a little ball, played some basketball," Floyd recalled. "I just feel good about going and spending that time, you know?"

Andria was previously married to Xavier Godard. Floyd said Xavier died after accidentally drowning in 2007. Andria's picture on Facebook still shows her with Xavier and a much younger Jasmine.

Floyd added that Xavier and Moses knew each other for many years and were close friends.

Floyd said funeral arrangements are still being planned for his relatives, but with other family members around him and neighbors reaching out to him with support, he knows he will somehow move forward.

"Faith and family is what you have to fall back on," he said.

