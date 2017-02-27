Daffodils as far as the eye can see

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA - Is it spring time already? It sure is at Gibbs Gardens in Ball Ground.

Since it has been unseasonably warm, these famous daffodils are blooming two to three weeks ahead of schedule.

According to Gibbs Gardens, there are 20 million daffodils that are in bloom. Jim Gibbs started planting daffodil bulbs in 1987 and continues to add thousands to the garden each year.

A video sent to us by Paul Dybas shows these beautiful daffodils in all of their bright, yellow glory.

The garden normally opens on March 1st but has opened 11 days earlier to allow patrons to enjoy the colorful bloom.

Gibbs Gardens is open Tuesday-Sunday from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

For more information visit the Gibbs Gardens website.

