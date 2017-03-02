GBI: Cop shot man holding air rifle on Silver Comet Trail

Silver Comet Trail in Dallas, Ga.

DALLAS, Ga. -- A day after police shot and critically injured a man on the Silver Comet Trail, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now saying he was holding an air rifle.

Daron Holcombe, 26 of Rockmart, was shot by Dallas Police Department officer Phillip Burkett on Wednesday after a 911 caller reported a man shooting on the trail. When law enforcement arrived, they found Holcombe sitting at a picnic table near the Rambo Trailhead.

The officers reportedly told him to drop the gun but he refused. He allegedly then stood up and waved the rifle and continued to ignore commands.

In a press release send Thursday, the GBI said Holcombe's weapon was "a replica air rifle with scope."

Holcombe was taken to Kennestone Hospital in Marietta where he is listed in critical condition.

A woman who said she saw Holcombe with the gun said it had a little red flag on it.

"It looked like a little flag stuck in the end of the gun like one of those flags that people use as a marker on the ground. The kind that's just plastic with a little wire," Rebecca Vaughn said.

Vaughn said when he yelled to her he was carrying the gun and very calm.

"He was just walking very slowly, very calmly."

The GBI is handling the investigation, as they do in every case where a law enforcement officer fires a weapon.

