Paulding County Sheriff’s Office lost one of their great K-9’s over the weekend.

K-9 Grep was nearly 14 years old when he passed on Friday, January 6. He had been with the sheriff’s office for almost nine years before retiring in October of 2013.





K-9 Grep was responsible for a number of felony apprehensions and narcotic seizures.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, “K-9 Grep will be remembered for his relentless drive and his unwavering desire to find narcotics, 'bad guys,' and the love and praise of his handlers.”

K-9 Grep was handled by Sergeant Ashley Henson and Deputy First Class Rickey Waters.

He will be missed by everyone and will be laid to rest behind the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office in the K-9 Memorial Area.

