Paulding fire officials ask for prayers after sergeant has heart attack at scene

HIRAM, Ga. -- A local fire department is asking for your prayers after one of their own had a heart attack while on the job Thursday.

According to fire officials, Sergeant Kevin Van Dyke had the attack while responding to a truck fire on Atlanta Highway in Hiram, Georgia. According to crews, Dyke fell to the ground and stopped breathing.

Firefighters immediately rushed to his aid but couldn't find a pulse. He was brought back to life with CPR and a defibrillator and rushed to Paulding County hospital before being taken to WellStar Kennestone in critical condition.

Authorities said the 10-year veteran of Paulding County Fire and Rescue is stable but asked the community to keep the friend and fellow emergency responder in their thoughts.

