Rocks thrown at traveling vehicles in Paulding County

From driving down the road to having rocks slam into their windshields, locals are recovering from shock - and one from injury - after a strange crime in Paulding.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person responsible for throwing rocks at passing cars, Thursday morning.

Deputies said two vehicles were traveling on Villa Rica Highway in the area of Mustang Drive when rocks smashed their windshields. One of those drivers was cut by flying glass.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspicious people in the area that morning is asked to call the Paulding County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-443-3015.

