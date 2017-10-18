WELCOME HOME: Heart attack stricken firefighter gets a hero's escort home

Fire crews and friends welcome Sgt. Kevin Van Dyke home after his 13 days in the hospital. Van Dyke had a heart attack while responding to a call on Oct. 5, 2017. (Photo: Paulding County Fire/Rescue/Facebook)

HIRAM, Ga. -- A local firefighter who had a heart attack while saving lives received a hero's welcome when he returned home from the hospital on Wednesday.

Officials with Paulding County Fire Rescue posted the video of his homecoming on Facebook with a simple but heartfelt message: "Welcome home Sergeant Van Dyke."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Van Dyke had a heart attack on Oct. 5 as he and other firefighters responded to a tractor trailer fire on Atlanta Highway in Hiram, Georgia. According to crews, Dyke fell to the ground and stopped breathing and fellow firefighters rushed to his aid with CPR and a defibrillator.

From there, the 10-year veteran was rushed to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. From that point forward, the department and family had only one request of the public: pray.

On Wednesday, as Van Dyke left the hospital, it became clear that those prayers were answered. He was soon escorted home with help from the Paulding County Sheriff, Metro Ambulance, Paulding County 911 and Dallas Police where well-wishers and family greeted him with hugs, smiles and a few tears.

No doubt this firefighter was happy to have some of those same faces by his side when he suddenly became the one in need of help.

