Detectives: Ex-girlfriend's son chief suspect in Cartersville man's death

Suspect claims history of domestic violence between himself and victim

DALLAS, Ga. -- Investigators say a Cartersville man is dead after a shooting and crash in Paulding County. Now they believe his ex-girlfriend's son is to blame.

On Wednesday evening, deputies responded to two separate calls that they now know were related in the 3800 block of Mount Tabor Church Road. One involved a possible domestic dispute and shooting. The other was regarding a car that left the roadway, crashed through a fence and slammed into a tree.

Deputies arriving at the crash scene found 28-year-old Justin McKenzie of Cartersville, Ga. dead in the driver's seat. Conversations with witnesses and involved parties helped detectives identify 18-year-old Jordan Holt of Dallas, Ga. as the alleged shooter. Witnesses said McKenzie was in the vehicle at the time he was shot.

But Holt's description was that of a strained relationship that had apparently boiled over over. He told investigators that there was a history of domestic violence between himself and McKenzie over the last year. He also told detectives that McKenzie was his mother's ex-boyfriend.

Holt was and charged with reckless conduct though more charges are possible as authorities continue trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. They're hoping anyone who can shed light on the incident can call them at 770-443-3015.

At this point, Holt is being held at the Paulding County Detention Center without bond.

