Damage reported after strong storms hit Florida, Georgia

A tree split a mobile home in two in Lake City Sunday. The homeowner was injured and sent to the hospital. PHOTO: Clark Fouraker, First Coast News

A strong line of storms spun up tornadoes and left significant damage throughout Northern Florida and Southern Georgia on Sunday.

The worst damage was reported in the South Central Georgia city of Adel, where seven people were killed by a tornado that leveled a mobile home park and caused other damage. We're told five other people are currently missing.

The search has ended for the night at #SunshineAcres mobile home park but will resume in the morning. 5 ppl still missing. — Heather Crawford (@HeatherFCN) January 23, 2017

A tornado also touched down in the Woodbine area of Camden County, hitting around 10th street and causing significant damage.This image shows a funnel cloud between Folkston and Woodbine just before 7 p.m.

Funnel cloud between Folkston and Waycross, Ga.

A strong tornado also touched down in the Albany, GA area. More than a dozen deaths have been reported statewide in Georgia.

A home was hit by a tree, splitting the home in half and sending one person to the hospital with serious injuries in Columbia County, near the intersection of I-75 and I-10.

Tree crushed front porch. Woman's son says she was walking out door as tree came down and was struck #FCNStorm pic.twitter.com/deCnjnT2Ms — Clark Fouraker (@clarkfouraker) January 23, 2017

A possible tornado also came through the World Golf Village area in St. Johns County.

