Deadline passes, GSU purchase of Turner Field still not finalized

ATLANTA -- Georgia State University missed its goal of owning Turner Field by January 1.

A GSU spokeswoman says the sale is expected to be completed by the end of this week, citing a "complicated" process that began months ago.

The Braves lease at Turner Field expired December 31. Georgia State was expected to take over the property the following day. The Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority, GSU and Mayor Kasim Reed in an August press conference announced a purchase and sale agreement, with a purchase price of $30 million for the sixty acre property.

But in the ensuring weeks, AFCRA and Georgia State struggled to finalize the sale. They had hoped to close by December 31 but were unable to do so.

"It’s very much like selling a house. You set a closing date. But you have to be prepared if something happens and you don’t close on that date," said AFCRA executive director Keisha Lance Bottoms in an 11Alive interview December 8. At that time, she said she was hopeful the two sides would close December 31.

A GSU spokeswoman says GSU police have begun to patrol the stadium area. GSU personnel have spent weeks evaluating the stadium and its facilities. GSU's football team is expected to play its first season in Turner Field this fall.