DEKALB COUNTY - An accident at northbound Interstate 285 left one person dead early Monday morning.

According to Georgia Department of Transportation, two cars were involved in the accident that happened around 1:30 a.m., on northbound I-285 near Glenwood Road.

DeKalb Police also responded to the scene.

It took about three hours to clear the scene. No other information has been released.

11Alive will update as soon as more details are available.

PHOTOS | Deadly overnight crash at I-285 NB and Glenwood Road

