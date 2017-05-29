Deadly shooting at Fulton Co. hotel

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

FULTON COUNTY, GA - Fulton County Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the A2C Budget Hotel.

Officers were called to 4265 Shirley Drive around 11:30 Monday night. Police said the victim is a black male who died at the scene. His identity has not been released and no motive was given.

The investigation continues.

