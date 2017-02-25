DeKalb detectives investigate fatal pedestrian accident

(Photo: Tyson Paul/WXIA)

DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- DeKalb County authorities are investigating after a fatal accident off of Glenwood Road.

The accident happened late Saturday near Austin Drive. 11Alive's crews on the scene report at least one fatality and a vehicle with a shattered windshield which detectives were still combing over almost two hours after the wreck.

As of 12:30 a.m., police had not released many details on exactly what happened, who was at fault or if the driver of the vehicle had been injured.

11Alive is working to gather additional details. Check back for updates as they become available.





(© 2017 WXIA)