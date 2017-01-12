DeKalb neighbors concerned for 145-year-old foster home's future

DECATUR, Ga. -- An unknown future awaits one historic building that's home to dozens of foster children and families in Decatur.

The United Methodist Children's Home (UMCH) has been serving the community for more than 100 years. But now, there's concern that the land on which it sits is about to be sold.

The home opened in 1873 to help children orphaned by the Civil War. And though this campus isn't listed on the state's historic registry, neighbors and alumni say it's still historic.

That's why they want the building preserved. But with a rising need to help foster children in Georgia and not enough money or resources to get the job done, the organization's board is weighing its options. There are three options on the table for the United Methodist Children's Home property: keep it, sell part of it or sell all 77 acres.

"One option is by selling the property, we will be able to finance expansion for communities across north Georgia," UMCH Vice President of Development John Cerniglia said.

The children's home started as an orphanage 145 years ago but eventually transitioned to help young adults and families in need. So far, 70 young adults and families currently live on the property.

"We will make sure there will be a continuity of services to those folks," Cerniglia said.

Still, with social media on fire, concerns for what will happen if the property is sold tops the list.

"We as the seller would have very little to say about that," Cerniglia said.

He said the home isn't in financial turmoil which means there is no rush to make a decision just yet.

11Alive has learned of one interested party so far - the city of Decatur. The city's assistant city manager, Lyn Menne, said the city wanted to purchase the land a decade ago. The property, she said, would make a great green space.

(© 2017 WXIA)