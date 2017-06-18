35 residents displaced after fire breaks out at Decatur apartment complex

Photo credit: DCFR Public Affairs

DECATUR, GA - Oak Tree Villas apartment complex caught fire in Decatur, displacing 20 adults and 15 children.

Just after midnight, DeKalb Fire received a call of a working fire on the 800 block of Old White Pine Drive.

Firefighters arrived to a large fire that was fully involved.

According to Capt. Eric Jackson, there were no firewalls within the building, allowing the fire to move freely and spread throughout the units.

Thirty-five residents were displaced, including a 45-year-old woman who was rescued from the first level of the burning building with no injuries.

The fire may have started, Jackson said, within the stairwell of the building, but the cause is unknown at this time.

The Red Cross is planning to assist the residents who have been displaced. No injuries have been reported.

DCFR is working an apartment fire with one entrapment rescued by DCFR Firefighters at 890 White Pine Dr....Oak Tree Villa Apts....units operating on Ftac 05....will be Fire Station 3's first in territory. Pictures courtesy of DCFR Public Affairs @itsindekalbga A post shared by DCFR Public Affairs (@dcfrpublicaffairs) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:33pm PDT

