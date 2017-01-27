Man in critical condition after gunshot to chest in DeKalb

DECATUR, Ga. -- DeKalb homicide detectives are searching for answers after they found a man shot in the chest Friday evening.

Police said the victim, found in the 2600 block of Shadowbrook Drive in Decatur, is in critical condition but is stable after being shot in an apparent dispute. Police said the suspect then fled the scene but they have yet to release a name or description of that person.

The name of the victim is also currently being withheld though DeKalb Homicide Commander Lt. Rod Bryant said that he is a 36-year-old black male.

