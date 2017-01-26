Reality star's mom found after going missing from ransacked home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The mother of an Atlanta reality TV star has been found alive. She was found in her Cobb. Co. home after being missing since yesterday evening.

She was not injured when she was found late Thursday morning. The investigation is still open and she is being brought to DeKalb Police headquarters.

Chavante Mack, who has appeared on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, told police she came to the home around 8:00 Wednesday evening to find the house ransacked and her mother missing.

Capt. Stephen Fore said when officers arrived to the home on Maplewood Drive in Decatur, they found the back door was forced open and all of 54-year-old Kimberly Moore's personal belongings still there.

Moore is described as a fair skinned black woman, 5'5" tall and 160-170 pounds.

"Her vehicle was still located outside the home," Capt. Fore said. Police also said Moore's wallet and I.D. were left inside the home. Foul play is suspected.

Interviews are being conducted with neighbors and family members. A K9 unit was called in to canvass the area, but was unsuccessful in tracking a scent. Neighbors said suspicious cars were seen in the area last night and police said they are aware and looking in to that claim.

Mack, also known as Che' Mack told 11Alive she didn't know much about what happened to her mother.

She described her mother as independent and strong and said she didn't deserve this. Mack also posted this picture of her mom on Instagram and asked her followers to help.

Please let's pray for me I love you mom lets get you back home safe 🙏🏼 A photo posted by Che' MILF Mack (@mackmilf) on Jan 26, 2017 at 2:26am PST

Thursday morning, helicopters were over the neighborhood surveying the area. Detectives were also on the ground.

Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call DeKalb Police at (404) 294-2000.

