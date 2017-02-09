Shooting injures one person at Dekalb grocery store

DEKALB COUNTY - Police were on scene of a shooting at the S & N Grocery store early Friday morning.

The store is located at 4110 Glenwood Rd in Decatur.

Police confirmed a person was shot but would not give an update on that person's condition. Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

There is no word on any suspect.

PHOTOS | Person shot at DeKalb grocery store

