Shooting injures one person at Dekalb grocery store

DEKALB COUNTY - Police were on scene of a shooting at the S & N Grocery store early Friday morning.
The store is located at 4110 Glenwood Rd in Decatur.
Police confirmed a person was shot but would not give an update on that person's condition. Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
There is no word on any suspect.
PHOTOS | Person shot at DeKalb grocery store
Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.
WXIA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs