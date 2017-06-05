Teen shot during drive-by in Decatur

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

DECATUR, GA - A 15-year-old boy was shot while walking down the street in a Decatur apartment complex.

DeKalb Police responded to the scene around 4:30 Monday morning.

Police said the teen was walking on Wellington Court located in The Ashberry complex when a black Toyota drove by and someone shot from the vehicle.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.



The investigation is ongoing.



