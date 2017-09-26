The future of the Decatur Confederate monument hangs in the balance

(Photo: Park, Catherine)

The controversial Confederate Memorial Obelisk in the City of Decatur will not be moved, but this isn't the end for this issue.

According to state law, moving a monument is not allowed. However on September 18, a resolution was submitted to hopefully get around this law and possibly find a new home for the controversial and historic statue.

The resolution asked for the Georgia General Assembly to allow local government bodies to make decisions regarding local monuments located within their jurisdiction and asked for the City Commission of the City of Decatur for their full support to move the monument to another location where it can be placed in context with the larger history of the times in which it was built.

Although the resolution for these changes was approved by the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners and the City of Decatur, the county still needs to discuss plans to remove and relocate the monument if and when authorized to do so. This depends on getting the state's permission to move forward.

© 2017 WXIA-TV