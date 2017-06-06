WXIA
Vacant home catches fire in Decatur

Tiffany McCall, WXIA 6:45 AM. EDT June 07, 2017

DECATUR, GA. - DeKalb Fire and Rescue battled flames at a house on the 3000 block of Radcliffe Boulevard early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters arrived just before 5 a.m., to the vacant home.

No injuries were reported.

Then cause of the fire is under investigation. 

