DECATUR, GA. - DeKalb Fire and Rescue battled flames at a house on the 3000 block of Radcliffe Boulevard early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters arrived just before 5 a.m., to the vacant home.
No injuries were reported.
Then cause of the fire is under investigation.
Approximately an hour ago, DCFR worked a house fire at 3659 Radcliffe Blvd, off of Flat Shoals Pkwy, will be in fire station 4's immediate. There were no reported injuries and the fire is under active investigation. DCFR Public Affairs @itsindekalbga @commissionerlarryjohnson @gregorysdamsd7 @dcfrlocal1492 @upffodc @dekalbchampnews
