Woman shot in the head outside Waffle House dies

A woman was shot in the head outside a Waffle House in Decatur.

DeKalb Police were called to the restaurant located at 4750 Flat Shoals Pkwy around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Sgt. Sabrena Dorsey said the victim, a black woman whose identity has not been released, came to the Waffle House with another person, then she was shot. The shooter has not been identified.

"It appears that she arrived with someone. Not sure if that person is involved in the shooting. We believe we know who it is but it's still under investigation," Sgt Dorsey said.

Police are conducting interviews with several witnesses who were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

The woman died while on the way to the hospital. Police are working to notify her relatives and determine a motive in this crime.

