Workers at popular Decatur restaurant tied up, robbed at gunpoint

The Pinewood (Photo: Google Street View)

DECATUR, Ga. -- Police are alerting the public after the robbery of a popular restaurant in the heart of Decatur late Thursday.

Decatur police officers responded around 12 a.m. at the Pinewood Restaurant in the 200 block of West Ponce De Leon Avenue. There, they learned about the frantic moments that had just transpired.

An employee told officers that she was exiting the rear of the business when a suspect pointed a handgun at her, forced her to her knees and began asking questions - including how many employees were still in the restaurant and where the restaurant kept money.

The suspect forced her back into the restaurant and onto the floor. The suspect then worked with another tied up all five employees in the business and began asking more questions about where money was being kept.

Ultimately, the suspects also demanded car keys, cell phones, wallets and any weapons the staff had before fleeing with their belongings.

Authorities said no injuries were reported.

They're now searching for the two suspects and have released a basic description of each. The first suspect is described as a black male who appeared to be in his early to mid 20s and was about 5 feet 5 inches tall. He had a slender build and was wearing a dark - possibly gray - hooded sweatshirt, black mask, gloves and blue jeans.

The second suspect was also described as a black male in his early to mid 20s with a slender build. However, witnesses said he was about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, gloves and blue jeans. Both had handguns.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551.

