DEFINING US: APS to be featured in education documentary

Dr. Meria Carstarphen, APS Superintendent, in interviewed for the upcoming documentary "Defining Us."

ATLANTA -- Studies have time and time again, black and Latino boys have the steepest hill to climb when it comes to education in America.

An upcoming documentary hopes to change that by taking you inside the lives of some of these young men.

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Meria Carstarphen is opening up both herself and her 52,000 student school district.

"I actually feel pretty vulnerable, the kids are vulnerable," said Carstarphen. "The district will be seen in a very detailed light, and that comes with it an exposure, that will make people uncomfortable, because if it's happening in our district, and in our back yard, you can be rest assured it's happening all over the country."

She and two APS students will be part of "Defining Us," an education documentary that will focus on a specific group of underserved students.

"Black and Latino boys, their research is very clear, they are the most disenfranchised groups of students in our public education systems today," said Carstarphen.

The film will follow two students from three cities, New York, Los Angles and Atlanta.

"We're smart, we're just as good as anybody else, but you would never know that because of the stereotypes surrounding us," said Brant.

Carstarphen has been interviewed for the film, but it's the students who will be the voice, an approach that she thinks will drive a difficult nationwide conversation, all while calling for action.

"Unpacking for the world, for the public, those issues, and understanding how we can make a better connection with these student groups is gonna be a game changer for the country," said Carstarphen.

